Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Wall Street Zen cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after buying an additional 80,724,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sony by 393.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sony by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821,902 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Sony by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SONY opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. Sony has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.94.

About Sony



Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

