Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,978,869 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,108,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,327.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,840,529 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $95,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,564 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,262,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,014,828 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $202,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,495 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,724,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,670 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,154.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,881 shares in the company, valued at $406,102.49. This trade represents a 32.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess purchased 7,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,156 shares in the company, valued at $614,097.12. The trade was a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

