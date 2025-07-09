SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPXC. UBS Group raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $170.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day moving average of $145.88. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $183.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,147.70. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPX Technologies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPX Technologies by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in SPX Technologies by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

