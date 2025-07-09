St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,410 ($19.17) target price on the stock.

St. James’s Place Stock Up 1.2%

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,199 ($16.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 0.60. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 537 ($7.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,207 ($16.41). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,097.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,008.40. The firm has a market cap of £6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,004.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

About St. James’s Place

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

