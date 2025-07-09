Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,109.06 ($15.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,250 ($16.99). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 1,250 ($16.99), with a volume of 4,863,144 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,085 ($14.75).

The firm has a market cap of £38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,155.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,109.06.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

