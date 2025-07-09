Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.77 and traded as high as $33.82. Standard Motor Products shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 179,121 shares traded.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $735.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $413.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 188.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 68.0% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

