Starr Peak Mining (CVE:STE) Trading Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (CVE:STE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 28,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$21.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.26.

About Starr Peak Mining

Starr Peak Mining Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% interest in NewMetal Property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec; the Rousseau Gold Property located in Canada; and the Turgeon Lake Gold Property located in the east of the Rousseau Gold Property.

