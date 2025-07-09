Stephen Fredette Sells 7,647 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $325,685.73. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 889,017 shares in the company, valued at $37,863,234.03. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Toast Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of TOST stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.26 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49.

Get Toast alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,945,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,352 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Toast by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,961,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,657,000 after acquiring an additional 785,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403,896 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Toast by 17.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,454,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 7.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,520,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,958 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toast

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.