Stephen Fredette Sells 7,647 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $325,685.73. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 889,017 shares in the company, valued at $37,863,234.03. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Toast Stock Down 2.9%
Shares of TOST stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.26 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,945,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,352 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Toast by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,961,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,657,000 after acquiring an additional 785,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403,896 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Toast by 17.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,454,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 7.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,520,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,958 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.
