Stephen Paul West Purchases 2,400,000 Shares of Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ) Stock

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Paul West acquired 2,400,000 shares of Roquefort Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($65,252.85).

Roquefort Therapeutics Price Performance

LON:ROQ opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.05. Roquefort Therapeutics plc has a one year low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 6.78 ($0.09). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.75) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Roquefort Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 57,057.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%.

About Roquefort Therapeutics

Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.

