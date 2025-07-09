Stephen W. Laut Acquires 1,006 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 1,006 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.47 per share, with a total value of C$43,730.82.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$43.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$34.92 and a 1-year high of C$52.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.58.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

