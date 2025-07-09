STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in STERIS were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in STERIS by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,400,000 after buying an additional 1,619,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,836,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 35,759.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,980,000 after acquiring an additional 409,093 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,130,000 after acquiring an additional 378,252 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 4,534.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 214,306 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This trade represents a 53.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $232.67 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $200.98 and a 52 week high of $252.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.