Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Camtek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Camtek from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Camtek Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $88.33 on Monday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $118.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Camtek by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after buying an additional 41,865 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Camtek by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $1,101,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Camtek by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Camtek by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

