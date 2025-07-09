Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 12,000 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $1,791,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 217,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,828.50. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Qualys Stock Up 0.6%

QLYS stock opened at $147.78 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank set a $142.00 target price on Qualys and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Novem Group raised its position in shares of Qualys by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 7,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

