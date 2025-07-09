Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE SLF opened at $62.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 282.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,776,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,006,000 after buying an additional 2,050,891 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,453,000 after buying an additional 1,427,815 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 47.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,221,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,643,000 after buying an additional 1,353,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after buying an additional 1,288,545 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

