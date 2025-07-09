Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Barclays

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SLF. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.89.
In other news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 44,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.17, for a total value of C$3,897,025.83. Also, Director Kevin Strain bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$89.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,035.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,721 shares of company stock worth $16,554,701. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.
