Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) versus Todos Med (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Financial Contrast

Todos Med (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Free Report) and Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Todos Med has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgery Partners has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Todos Med alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Todos Med and Surgery Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Todos Med N/A N/A N/A Surgery Partners -6.10% 2.41% 0.99%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Todos Med 0 0 0 0 0.00 Surgery Partners 0 3 7 0 2.70

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Todos Med and Surgery Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Surgery Partners has a consensus target price of $33.56, indicating a potential upside of 50.74%. Given Surgery Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surgery Partners is more favorable than Todos Med.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Todos Med and Surgery Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Todos Med N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Surgery Partners $3.11 billion 0.92 -$168.10 million ($1.53) -14.55

Todos Med has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surgery Partners.

Summary

Surgery Partners beats Todos Med on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Todos Med

(Get Free Report)

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery. It offers diagnostic imaging, laboratory, obstetrics, oncology, pharmacy, physical therapy, and wound care; and ancillary services, including multi-specialty physician practices, urgent care facilities, and anesthesia services. In addition, it offers single- and multi-specialty facilities. Surgery Partners, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Todos Med Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Todos Med and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.