Symbotic Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 16,764 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 258% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,689 put options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Arete Research raised Symbotic to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.59.

NASDAQ SYM opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,142.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 2.03.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $549.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Symbotic will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 189,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,604,917.40. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $76,276.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,282.08. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,616 shares of company stock worth $1,140,517. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,970,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,846,000 after buying an additional 1,452,627 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Symbotic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Symbotic by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 21,077 shares during the period.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

