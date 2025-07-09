Synovus Financial (SNV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to post earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $584.89 million for the quarter. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 16.19%. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE SNV opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 229,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Recommended Stories

