T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.98.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $235.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.53. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $173.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $267.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 698,400 shares of company stock valued at $161,083,166 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,539,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

