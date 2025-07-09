T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Raised to Neutral at Rothschild & Co Redburn

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $228.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.98.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

View Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $235.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average is $243.53. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $173.74 and a 12-month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 698,400 shares of company stock worth $161,083,166. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 413.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.