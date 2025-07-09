Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $206.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Targa Resources from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.31.

Shares of TRGP opened at $174.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.21. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $122.56 and a 52 week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 578.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

