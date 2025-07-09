TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Shares Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. 750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

TCL Electronics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Smart Screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices and Service; All-Category Marketing; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, Photovoltaic and Other Businesses.

