TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $28.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,523,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,966,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,521 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

