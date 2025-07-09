TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

Research analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WMB. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

NYSE:WMB opened at $57.69 on Monday. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

