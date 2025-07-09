Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 104,314 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.17% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 796.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE UNFI opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.82. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. CL King upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

