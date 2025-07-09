Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 107,691 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 107,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

