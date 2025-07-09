Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,815 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 37.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 101,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 22,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $767.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

