Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Equity Residential by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 483,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,714,000 after buying an additional 263,622 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,210,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,137,000 after purchasing an additional 136,275 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 339,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,351,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $13,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.88. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.73%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

