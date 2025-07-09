Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.18% of MasterBrand worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MasterBrand by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MasterBrand by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MasterBrand by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in MasterBrand by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MasterBrand by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million.

MasterBrand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

