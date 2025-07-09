Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,028 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of RPRX opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. Royalty Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.