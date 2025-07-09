Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,157 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Genpact were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Genpact by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 41.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Genpact by 4.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth $115,807,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.3% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE G opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,940. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

