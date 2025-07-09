Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.88 Million Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 893.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

In related news, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.01, for a total transaction of $598,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,282.57. This represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.55, for a total transaction of $268,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,499,494.70. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,810 shares of company stock worth $31,734,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $247.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.17 and a 200-day moving average of $268.32. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

