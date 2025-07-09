Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.06 Million Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $137.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.91. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.99.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.94.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

