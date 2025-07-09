Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average is $90.02. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

