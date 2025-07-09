Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 48.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,549,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,253,000 after acquiring an additional 38,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $111,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,696. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,185.50. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,210 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Webster Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 18.58%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Webster Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

