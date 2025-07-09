Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,991 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.23% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,562,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,209.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 550,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 318,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $7,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.76%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Victoria's Secret & Co.



Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

