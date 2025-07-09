Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 10,455 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PHINIA were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHIN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth $6,874,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PHINIA during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. CL King initiated coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

PHINIA stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). PHINIA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. PHINIA’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

In other PHINIA news, CEO Brady D. Ericson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,588.78. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meggan M. Walsh purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.71 per share, for a total transaction of $59,794.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,983.32. This represents a 22.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,423 shares of company stock worth $458,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

