Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 9,817 Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $449,288,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,064,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,912,000 after acquiring an additional 36,406 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,257,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,836,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 26,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $49,984,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SXT opened at $108.14 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $392.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SXT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on SXT

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In related news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,445.70. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.