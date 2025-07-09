Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 34,766 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,766 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,081.92. This represents a 50.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.40. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

