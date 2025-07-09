Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,442 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fluor were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fluor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fluor by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Fluor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Fluor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fluor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42. Fluor Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Fluor had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLR. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

In other Fluor news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 870,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,660,723. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,919.69. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,182. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

