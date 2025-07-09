Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.63.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of PLNT opened at $106.33 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $110.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.63.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

