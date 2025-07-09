Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,630 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.