Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 22,230 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,230 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Silgan were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,886,000 after buying an additional 455,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,046,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,765,000 after buying an additional 767,944 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,795,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,670,000 after buying an additional 656,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,062,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,377,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,595,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,150,000 after buying an additional 115,878 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 153,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,576,897.76. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $128,530.90. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,589. This trade represents a 63.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE SLGN opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

