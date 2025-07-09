Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,427 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 124.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 452.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $131.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $131.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

