Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,427 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 124.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 452.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance
Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $131.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $131.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intra-Cellular Therapies
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.