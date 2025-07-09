Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,654 Shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insmed were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in Insmed by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after buying an additional 2,463,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $126,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,218,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,796 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,773,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,647,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,748,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 7,482 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $507,354.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 138,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,466. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 129,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $13,031,123.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,924 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,630.36. This represents a 35.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,752 shares of company stock worth $43,199,826 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM stock opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.90. Insmed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $106.83.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 265.93% and a negative return on equity of 446.98%. The business had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.