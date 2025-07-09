Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 66,489 Shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,489 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enersys were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enersys by 74.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 29,268 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enersys by 14.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Enersys in the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enersys by 23.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enersys by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enersys

In other Enersys news, CEO Shawn M. O’connell purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 43,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,192.80. The trade was a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrea J. Funk purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,263.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,729. The trade was a 0.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,085 shares of company stock worth $89,726 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Enersys Stock Performance

Shares of Enersys stock opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.90. Enersys has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $112.53.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $974.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. Enersys had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Enersys’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

About Enersys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

