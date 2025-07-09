Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,962 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 53.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $243.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.88. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.01 and a 52 week high of $274.56.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 25.83%. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

APPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.43.

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $1,247,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,308.15. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,525,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,900. This represents a 46.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $4,024,220 and have sold 11,639 shares worth $2,547,802. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

