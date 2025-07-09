Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 956 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,423,000 after acquiring an additional 308,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 486.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,559,000 after acquiring an additional 177,540 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 20,286.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 104,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,933,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL opened at $484.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $465.86 and its 200 day moving average is $459.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.92 and a 12-month high of $531.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.88.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

