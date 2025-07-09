Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,724 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,900,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GMED. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Globus Medical stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

