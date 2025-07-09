Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $2.89 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $968,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,077.90. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total value of $1,123,208.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,793 shares of company stock worth $58,752,794 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Zscaler stock opened at $312.44 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $318.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,201.69 and a beta of 1.11.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
